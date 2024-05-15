Upazila chairman candidate attacked in Jhalakathi, at least 20 injured

Jhalakathi Sadar upazila chairman candidate Sultan Hossain Khan was allegedly attacked during a meeting by supporters of rival candidate Arifur Rahman Khan.

The incident took place yesterday (14 May) evening at Kirtipasha junction of the upazila, where at least 20 people were injured.

Sultan's supporter Barrister HM Golam Shahriar said District Awami League (AL) Legal Affairs Secretary Ruhul Amin and other AL leaders were present in the meeting.

"While we were speaking, we were attacked by supporters of candidate Arifur Rahman, including Upazila Awami League General Secretary Hafiz, district Jubo League President BH Zakir and General Secretary Kamal Sharif, district Chhatra League President Madhu, and General Secretary Parvez.

"When we were going to the hospital they obstructed our path. When we were at Jhalakathi hospital junction, this force attacked again.

"Police were nearby during the attack. We asked for police assistance through a loudspeaker, but they remained silent. They did not help us. We were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as we could not stay safely in Jhalakathi hospital," he added.

Barrister HM Golam Shahriar said if the administration does not behave impartially, the vision of the prime minister will not be materialised.

"If this is the case, we will withdraw our candidature. Because we tried to conduct a participatory election. But it is not possible due to the administration's bias and the attacks of the local Chhatra League-Jubo League."

Doctor of the emergency department of Sadar Hospital Dr Naim said, the injured Sultan Hussain has been referred to Barishal for better treatment due to head and joint injuries besides severe injuries on his left shoulder.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers snatched the mobile phones of journalists present and smashed them. Locals say that panic has spread in the whole upazila immediately after the incident.

The president or general secretary of the district Jubo League refused to give a statement regarding the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhalakathi Sadar police station Shahidul Islam said the attackers have been identified.

"We have sent teams to various areas to detain those involved. However, no complaint has been lodged with the police on behalf of the injured candidate yet."

Additional Superintendent of Police Sadar Circle Md Mohitul Islam said, even though the police were present at the spot, they could not stop the attack due to the large number of attackers.

Jhalakathi Sadar upazila parishad elections will be held on 21 May.