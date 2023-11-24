BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu arrested in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:22 pm

Related News

BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu arrested in Gazipur

Bachchu is the prime accused in the vehicle arson and explosive case in Gazipur’s Sreepur, according to RAB.

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:22 pm
RAB arrested BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu from Dhirashram area of Gazipur on Friday (24 November). Photo: Collected
RAB arrested BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu from Dhirashram area of Gazipur on Friday (24 November). Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested BNP central committee's Health Affairs Assistant Secretary SM Rafiqul Islam Bachchu.

Bachchu was arrested from Dhirashram area of Gazipur on Friday (24 November) noon, according to Gazipur RAB-1 Major Md Yasir Arafat Hossain.

The RAB official said Bachchu is the prime accused in the vehicle arson and explosive case in Gazipur's Sreepur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Further legal action against Bachchu is underway, he added.

Bachchu left for Gazipur after taking part in a rally and procession of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

Condemning the arrest, the leaders of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad demanded the unconditional release of Bachchu.

Top News

BNP leader / arrested / Gazipur / Rafiqul Islam Bachchu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

9h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

10h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

12h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

28m | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

4h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

23h | TBS Economy