BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu arrested in Gazipur

RAB arrested BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu from Dhirashram area of Gazipur on Friday (24 November). Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested BNP central committee's Health Affairs Assistant Secretary SM Rafiqul Islam Bachchu.

Bachchu was arrested from Dhirashram area of Gazipur on Friday (24 November) noon, according to Gazipur RAB-1 Major Md Yasir Arafat Hossain.

The RAB official said Bachchu is the prime accused in the vehicle arson and explosive case in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Further legal action against Bachchu is underway, he added.

Bachchu left for Gazipur after taking part in a rally and procession of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

Condemning the arrest, the leaders of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad demanded the unconditional release of Bachchu.