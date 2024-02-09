Beach town hotels full as tourists flock to enjoy late winter breeze on the beach

Just a few days more and winter will officially say goodbye, making way for spring – arguably the most temperate of seasons.

But the harsh winter wind is already fading, giving its place to a gentler, warmer breeze. The weather makes for a perfect time to spend the weekend on the longest beach in the world and tourists from across the country seem to agree.

On Friday, tens of thousands of visitors came down to Cox's Bazar beach with their families. The hotels and restaurants in the beach town have their hands full accommodating the sudden surge in guests.

"The wintry chill is no more. But the temperature is not extremely hot either. Enjoying the evening breeze on the beach gives a different kind of joy. I have come with my family. We are enjoying the weather very much," Mahud Rafiq, one of the tourists told The Business Standard.

Another tourist Rahela Anwar said, "The sea is calm now. Swimming in the water, walking on the beach is a pleasant experience. I feel like coming to the beach again and again."

According to Abdur Rahman, member of Cox's Bazar Hotel Motel Guest House Owners' Association, the number of tourists visiting the beach town at present is estimated to be over one lakh.

"There are no vacant rooms in more than 500 hotels and motels near Cox's Bazar beach. Many people are running towards the city after failing to find hotel rooms.

"At least 1,15,000 tourists are staying in Cox's Bazar on Friday. All hotels have all of their rooms booked," he said.

Abdur Rahman expects the tourist number to remain high till Ramadan.

Meanwhile, law enforcers said they have taken proper security measures to ensure that the tourists can enjoy their time without any bad experiences.

"Comprehensive security measures have been taken to ensure the safety and prevent harassment of the arriving tourists. Officers are constantly working to make the tourists' visit smooth," said Shah Ali, deputy inspector of Laboni Point Tourist Police.