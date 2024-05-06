Two children drown in mountain stream in Cox's Bazar

Two children drowned while taking a bath in a mountain stream at Chainda in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar this morning (6 May).

The deceased were identified as Abdur Shukkur, 12, and Salah Uddin Khoka, 10.

Jafar Alam, a UP member of Chainda of Ward08 of South Mithachhari Union, confirmed the death.

Jafar Alam said six or seven children from Chainda's hillside went to take a bath in the stream after yesterday's rain and at one point four of them drowned in the water.

Later, locals rescued four children and sent them to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared the two children dead.

Abu Taher Dewan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramu Police Station, said they recovered the bodies and handed them over to their respective families.