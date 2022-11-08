Barishal Univ students block highway protesting fellow's death in road accident

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:33 pm

Photo: N Amin Russel
Photo: N Amin Russel

A group of students hailing from University of Barishal took to the streets protesting the death of a fellow student in a recent road accident.

The students staged demonstrations by blocking the Dhaka-Kuakata highway lamenting the death of a student from the university's marketing department who recently passed away in a road accident.

Ismail Khalil alias Emon was travelling to Barisal from Dhaka last Saturday night. He was seriously injured when a Sakura Paribahan bus allegedly lost control and rammed into a tree at Madhavpur in Bhanga, Faridpur.

Emon was rescued and admitted to Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (8 November) afternoon.

The university students staged the demo blocking the highways, causing traffic gridlock.

Comments

