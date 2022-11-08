Barishal Univ students block highway protesting fellow's death in road accident

A group of students hailing from University of Barishal took to the streets protesting the death of a fellow student in a recent road accident.

The students staged demonstrations by blocking the Dhaka-Kuakata highway lamenting the death of a student from the university's marketing department who recently passed away in a road accident.

Ismail Khalil alias Emon was travelling to Barisal from Dhaka last Saturday night. He was seriously injured when a Sakura Paribahan bus allegedly lost control and rammed into a tree at Madhavpur in Bhanga, Faridpur.

Emon was rescued and admitted to Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (8 November) afternoon.

The university students staged the demo blocking the highways, causing traffic gridlock.