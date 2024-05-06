Palli Bidyut Samity staff continues strike, seek uniformity with BREB

Almost 40,000 staffers of Palli Bidyut Samiti (PBS) continued their indefinite strike for the second day today demanding to eliminate discrimination and implement uniform service rules with the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB).

They also continued demonstrations in front of the head offices of 80 PBS in the country from 9am today.

Munshiganj Zone Engineer (AGM) Rajan Kumar Das told The Business Standard, "Even after 24 hours, no one from the authorities has contacted us. They have not given us any assurance to accept our demands, so we are forced to continue the ongoing movement. The strike will continue until the demands are met. Further programmes will be announced later."

Among the staffers' key concerns are delays in payscale adjustments, non-payment of incentives, and the absence of fixed working hours for linemen.

They underscored discrimination between permanent and contractual workers, with discrepancies in designation, salaries, and benefits. Additionally, they express frustration over the dismissals of those who voice grievances. The protesting staffers called for the intervention of the prime minister.

PBS sources said that the Samity is engaged in supplying electricity to about 4 crore customers (80%) of the country. The officers and employees of these associations controlled by BREB are constantly being subjected to various discriminations.

Protesting staffers said that there is a disparity in designation, salaries, benefits, promotion and weekly leave of permanent and contractual workers, despite working in the same organisation.

According to a press statement, despite efforts to address concerns through formal channels, such as collecting signatures and submitting memorandums to the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), which is the regulator of the Samity, the response has been unsatisfactory. Instead, there have been punitive actions against some employees, including suspensions and transfers.

Keraniganj zone Enforcement Coordinator Md Alim told TBS that the same service code should be applied in BREB and PBS by removing the existing disparities, and the 5% incentive be effective from July 2023.

Simultaneously effective from July 2015, all facilities provided by the government including 400 units of electricity bill allowance, 2 days weekly holiday, fixed working hours, overtime/disturbance allowance for additional work, medical allowance, and non-harassment in the name of audit should be implemented for Palli Bidyut Samity similar to BREB.

However, the protesting staffers said that even as the strike ensues, one person is working in each substation to keep the emergency power supply normal. However, customer services and regular activities are halted.