For Palestine: Students across Bangladesh participate in largest solidarity rallies called by BCL

As student protests advocating for Palestinian statehood gain momentum worldwide, universities in Bangladesh today saw the largest solidarity rallies.

Organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the event marked a significant moment of support against the brutalities by Israeli forces.

The rallies, simultaneously held on various campuses at 11:00 am, saw the national flags of Bangladesh and Palestine being raised in unity. The event attracted thousands of students, showcasing the overwhelming support for BCL's initiative.

At Dhaka University, the solidarity event centred around the Raju Sculpture, where BCL's central unit president and general secretary delivered speeches. Students across the campus carried placards and banners with messages such as "Free Palestine, stop the genocide," amplifying their call for action.

The events were not confined to the capital. Major educational institutions like Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, along with Shah Azizul Haque College in Bogura and Mymensingh's Agricultural University, also witnessed significant turnouts.

The rallies were live-streamed by major media outlets, attracting nationwide attention and support. This media coverage helped spread the word and garner applause from various quarters.

Echoing the words of Bangladesh's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "The world is divided into two camps, the oppressed and the oppressors. I am with the oppressed," BCL reaffirmed its commitment to justice.

This sentiment was further emphasised in a media release that drew historical parallels between the current situation in Palestine and the genocide during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

The statement also highlighted the continued support for Palestinian independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reaffirming Bangladesh's long-standing policy towards global peace and solidarity against human rights violations. The initiative by BCL underscores a broader movement advocating for peace and justice for Palestinian civilians, aligning with global efforts to end ongoing atrocities and massacres.