For Palestine: Students across Bangladesh participate in largest solidarity rallies called by BCL

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:02 pm

Related News

For Palestine: Students across Bangladesh participate in largest solidarity rallies called by BCL

UNB
06 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:02 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

As student protests advocating for Palestinian statehood gain momentum worldwide, universities in Bangladesh today saw the largest solidarity rallies.

Organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the event marked a significant moment of support against the brutalities by Israeli forces.

The rallies, simultaneously held on various campuses at 11:00 am, saw the national flags of Bangladesh and Palestine being raised in unity. The event attracted thousands of students, showcasing the overwhelming support for BCL's initiative.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At Dhaka University, the solidarity event centred around the Raju Sculpture, where BCL's central unit president and general secretary delivered speeches. Students across the campus carried placards and banners with messages such as "Free Palestine, stop the genocide," amplifying their call for action.

The events were not confined to the capital. Major educational institutions like Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, along with Shah Azizul Haque College in Bogura and Mymensingh's Agricultural University, also witnessed significant turnouts.

The rallies were live-streamed by major media outlets, attracting nationwide attention and support. This media coverage helped spread the word and garner applause from various quarters.

Echoing the words of Bangladesh's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "The world is divided into two camps, the oppressed and the oppressors. I am with the oppressed," BCL reaffirmed its commitment to justice.

This sentiment was further emphasised in a media release that drew historical parallels between the current situation in Palestine and the genocide during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

The statement also highlighted the continued support for Palestinian independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reaffirming Bangladesh's long-standing policy towards global peace and solidarity against human rights violations. The initiative by BCL underscores a broader movement advocating for peace and justice for Palestinian civilians, aligning with global efforts to end ongoing atrocities and massacres.

BCL / Palestine / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos