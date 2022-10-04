Bangladesh man sets Guinness World Record for doing 117 bum skips in 30 seconds

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

Bangladesh man sets Guinness World Record for doing 117 bum skips in 30 seconds

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:42 am
Bangladesh man sets Guinness World Record for doing 117 bum skips in 30 seconds

A man from Bangladesh has wowed people after creating a world record title for doing over a hundred bum skips, that too, in just 30 seconds - a feat that requires hand-feet coordination and speed.

A video of the man attempting the world record has now gained traction, and it has stunned netizens.

The video in question was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram with their 4.7 million followers. "Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam," read the caption accompanying the video with several hashtags, including #skips, #bumskips and #guinnessworldrecords. In the video, Md. Rasel Islam can be seen doing a total of 117 bum skips in 30 seconds.

According to a blog by Guinness World Records, Md Rasel Islam has been skipping since childhood and enjoys several other world record titles, including most double-under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg.

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than 6.7 lakh views and over 51,800 likes. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section about the world record.

"Now that's some bum-skipping intensity!" posted an individual. "How did he find out he is capable of such a precious thing like this?" enquired another. "Wow! Congratulations" wrote a third with several emoticons. "That's Dope," expressed a fourth.

Top News

Guinness World Record / Guinness record / Bum skipping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

55m | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch