Illinois museum sets world record for sock monkey collection

A museum's sock monkey collection in Illinois, Chicago has officially set a Guinness World Record with a display of 2,098 sock monkeys. Photo: Collected

A museum's sock monkey collection in Illinois, Chicago has officially set a Guinness World Record with a display of 2,098 sock monkeys.

Guinness World Records adjudicators Hannah Ortman and Chloe McCarthy visited the Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove on Thursday and verified the collection included 2,098 different sock monkeys, reports the UPI.

Arlene and Michael Okun, the museum's owners, said they started collecting sock monkeys in 2006.

"We were travelling across the country in an RV, and we stopped at a Cracker Barrel, and I bought my first one," Arlene Okun told The Daily Herald.

The collection grew with trips to estate sales, garage sales and antique stores.

The museum was presented with a plaque verifying the record for the largest collection of sock monkeys.