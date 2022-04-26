India creates Guinness world record by waving 78,220 flags simultaneously

South Asia

Hindustan Times
26 April, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:26 pm

Related News

India creates Guinness world record by waving 78,220 flags simultaneously

Hindustan Times
26 April, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:26 pm
A boy&#039;s face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters
A boy's face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters

India saw a new feat as a Guinness world record was created with 78,220 people in Bihar's Bhojpur simultaneously waving the national flag together on Saturday in a celebration of 75 years of independence - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

"In the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, India has created the record in waving the National Flag at the same time," a statement by the ministry of culture read.

"The most people waving flags was achieved by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Government of India (India), to celebrate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar, India on April 23, 2022," the Guinness World Records certificate read

The historic event took place during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar.

Amit Shah was joined by top BJP leaders from Bihar, including Union ministers RK Singh and Nityanand Rai, deputy chief ministers Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi and their predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi in waving the tricolour for full five minutes, as the national song 'Vande Mataram' played in the background.

The 'Amrit Mahotsav' was organised to commemorate the 164th anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh - a key figure in the 1857 mutiny. Veer Kunwar Singh fought his last battle near Jagdishpur on April 23, 1858, and defeated the East India Company in this battle. Kunwar Singh died in service for the nation after taking down the Union Jack flag from Jagdishpur Fort.

"In his address, the Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned that in 2047, India should lead globally and this can be our true tribute to all brave freedom fighters like Veer Kunwar Singh. Babu Kunwar Singh was also a great social reformer and he had placed the idea of welfare of the backward and downtrodden before the nation at that time," the government statement read.

World+Biz

India / Guinness World Record / Guinness Book of World Records / Guinness record / flag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

2h | Mode
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

3h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

15h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

14h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

14h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?