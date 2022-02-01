Iranian balances 85 spoons on his body for Guinness World Record

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:28 pm

The new record holder, Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, is a 50-year-old man living in Karaj. Photo: Courtesy
The new record holder, Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, is a 50-year-old man living in Karaj. Photo: Courtesy

An Iranian man recently broke the Guinness World Record by balancing 85 spoons in various locations on his body.

The new record holder, Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, is a 50-year-old man living in Karaj. He has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child, reports UPI. 

Most spoons balanced on the body 🥄 85 by Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari 🇮🇷

"I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid," Mokhtari told Guinness World Records, "but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now."

Mokhtari stated that his talent is not limited to balancing flatware. 

"Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood, and even a fully grown human," he explained. 

He revealed that his ability to focus is what has helped him break this record. 

"I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them," he said.

The previous record was set by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos of Spain who is able to balance 64 spoons on his body. 

