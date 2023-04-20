Rituraj from 'Baap Ka Beta' sets Guinness World Record as youngest book series author

Rituraj Bhowmick Hriddo, has entered the Guinness World Records becoming the youngest person to publish a book series.

The nine-year-old reached the hearts of millions across Bangladesh when he started appearing in Facebook videos with his dad during the pandemic under the name "Baap Ka Beta".

Rituraj has written two books already – the first one "Goodwill Factory" written in 2022, followed by "Goodwill Factory 2". The books contain short stories, each with a different moral.

Elated by the announcement, the young author's father Shuvashish Bhowmick shared the news on Facebook, where people showered the comments' section with congratulatory remarks.

"Seeing my son's name and my country's name next to him on a worldwide platform, I feel I really don't have much more to ask for in this world," the proud father wrote.

Rituraj first appeared in the public eye with his dad as "Baap Ka Beta" on Facebook, where the duo wore adorable matching outfits, sang covers of their favourite songs and shared wonderful father-son moments with social media users during the pandemic.