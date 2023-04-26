Bangladesh-Japan direct flight to start this year: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-Japan direct flight to start this year: PM Hasina

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 05:43 pm
File photo
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said direct flights between Bangladesh and Japan will be launched this year.

"We are happy to announce that the Dhaka-Narita direct flight is going to operate within this year," she said in a joint statement after signing eight instruments with Japan following bilateral talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office. 

"Our two sides have signed - agreements and memorandums which will further institutionalise our future cooperation in the areas of agriculture, customs matters, defense, ICT and cyber-security, industrial upgrading, intellectual property, ship recycling and metro rail," she said.

Sheikh Hasina is visiting Japan after three years since she last visited in the country 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier arrived in the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 4:45pm local time Tuesday (25 April) as she left Dhaka on a 15-day official tour to Japan, the USA and the UK yesterday.

Japan welcomed the Bangladesh premier by rolling out the red carpet and also gave her the static guard of honour at the airport.

Top News

Direct Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

4h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1h | TBS Stories
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

40m | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

5h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt