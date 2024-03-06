Bangladesh, Vietnam keen to start direct flight

Aviation

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:22 pm

Bangladesh, Vietnam keen to start direct flight

A representative image.
A representative image.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has moved to renew the aviation agreement signed with Vietnam to facilitate a direct air link between the two countries.

To renew the aviation agreement, a consultation meeting will be held soon, read a press release of CAAB on Wednesday (6 March).

The decision comes following a meeting between CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong on Tuesday evening, said the release.

The establishment of a direct air link has the potential to enhance commercial and tourism connectivity between the two countries, significantly contributing to their economic development.

Following the discussion, the CAAB chairman and the Vietnamese ambassador expressed optimism that communication between the civil aviation and air transport organisations of the two friendly countries would see an increase in the near future. 

