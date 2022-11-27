Emirates’ double daily direct flights to Colombo from 1 Dec

Emirates Airline has announced plans to add an additional daily direct flight between Dubai and Colombo, starting from 1 December, to cater to the seasonal increase in the demand for travel.

The additional service will increase the number of daily flights between the two cities to three, including two direct flights and one operating via the Maldivian capital, Male, reads a press release.

Emirates launched its operations in Sri Lanka in 1986 and celebrated 36 years of operations in Colombo earlier this year. The airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau in 2022, reaffirming its commitment to Sri Lanka and outlining mutually beneficial initiatives that will help revive the country's trade and tourism industry.

At Present, Emirates operates triple daily flights to Dhaka and via Dubai connecting to over 140 destinations worldwide.