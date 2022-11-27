Emirates’ double daily direct flights to Colombo from 1 Dec

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Emirates’ double daily direct flights to Colombo from 1 Dec

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 01:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Airline has announced plans to add an additional daily direct flight between Dubai and Colombo, starting from 1 December, to cater to the seasonal increase in the demand for travel.

The additional service will increase the number of daily flights between the two cities to three, including two direct flights and one operating via the Maldivian capital, Male, reads a press release.

Emirates launched its operations in Sri Lanka in 1986 and celebrated 36 years of operations in Colombo earlier this year. The airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau in 2022, reaffirming its commitment to Sri Lanka and outlining mutually beneficial initiatives that will help revive the country's trade and tourism industry.

At Present, Emirates operates triple daily flights to Dhaka and via Dubai connecting to over 140 destinations worldwide.

Emirates Airline / Direct Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

3h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court