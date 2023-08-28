There is huge potentials on Dhaka-Narita route, says Biman chief

Aviation

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

There is huge potentials on Dhaka-Narita route, says Biman chief

According to the Ministry of Justice, Japan, till 2022, there were 20,954 Bangladeshis living in Japan.

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
There is huge potentials on Dhaka-Narita route, says Biman chief

Dhaka-Narita could be a promising route for Biman Bangladesh Airlines in terms of providing long-term stable and competitive service in the market, Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh said on Monday.

He made the statement during a briefing with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) at Biman head office on Monday, held on the occasion of inaugurating Dhaka-Narita direct flights which are scheduled to start on 1 September.

Responding to queries from a Japanese representative, the Biman MD said that they never compromise with the safety and security standards as the airline complies with all International Air Transport Association  (IATA) and IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) provisions.

"Biman successfully completed international accreditation for the 9th IOSA-IATA operational safety audit," he said.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Japan, till 2022, there were 20,954 Bangladeshis living in Japan. Also, Japan is being considered as a desirable study destination for Bangladeshi students.

"Besides Bangladesh, there are about 41,000 Indians, and 1.40 lakh Nepalese nationals living in Japan. So, passengers from India and Nepal can fly to and from Japan via Dhaka," said Biman MD.

Mohammed Salahuddin, general manager of marketing, Biman, said that they are eager to ink MoUs with Japanese companies and businesses to offer special packages. Biman will operate weekly three flights with Dreamliner 787-8 and 787-9 aircrafts. It will depart from Dhaka every Friday, Monday and Wednesday and from Narita every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Economy / Top News

Biman Bangladesh / Japan / Direct Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

7m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh