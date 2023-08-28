There is huge potentials on Dhaka-Narita route, says Biman chief

Dhaka-Narita could be a promising route for Biman Bangladesh Airlines in terms of providing long-term stable and competitive service in the market, Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh said on Monday.

He made the statement during a briefing with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) at Biman head office on Monday, held on the occasion of inaugurating Dhaka-Narita direct flights which are scheduled to start on 1 September.

Responding to queries from a Japanese representative, the Biman MD said that they never compromise with the safety and security standards as the airline complies with all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) provisions.

"Biman successfully completed international accreditation for the 9th IOSA-IATA operational safety audit," he said.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Japan, till 2022, there were 20,954 Bangladeshis living in Japan. Also, Japan is being considered as a desirable study destination for Bangladeshi students.

"Besides Bangladesh, there are about 41,000 Indians, and 1.40 lakh Nepalese nationals living in Japan. So, passengers from India and Nepal can fly to and from Japan via Dhaka," said Biman MD.

Mohammed Salahuddin, general manager of marketing, Biman, said that they are eager to ink MoUs with Japanese companies and businesses to offer special packages. Biman will operate weekly three flights with Dreamliner 787-8 and 787-9 aircrafts. It will depart from Dhaka every Friday, Monday and Wednesday and from Narita every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday.