Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib's 92nd birth anniversary celebrated in Spain

The Bangladesh Embassy in Madrid organised a meeting to celebrate the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, consort of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday (8 August).

Among the programs of the celebrations were recitations from the Holy Quran, screening of documentaries on Bangmata's life and work, garlanding of Bangmata's portrait; and discussions and prayers, reads a press release.

The speeches of the president and the prime Minister were read out.

Mohammad Sarwar Mahmud, ambassador of Bangladesh to Spain, Andorra and Equatorial Guinea, had a significant discussion on the life and work of Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib and remembered her contribution with respect.

He said, Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh, has left an outstanding contribution to the development of the country and nation as a worthy and faithful companion by her husband's side.

Bangamata advised and supported Bangabandhu in every struggle for the liberation of the Bangalees, he said.

Despite her deep uncertainty and apprehension for her husband, who was imprisoned in Pakistan in 1971, the wife faced the situation with immense patience, courage, and prudence, according to the ambassador.

Bangamata's contribution to the history of Bangladesh's independence and freedom will be remembered forever. She gave inspiration to Bangabandhu, staying by his side till death.

Even when Bangabandhu was martyred by an assassin's bullet on 15 August, 1975, and the assassins offered Bangamata to go with them, she fearlessly and courageously answered at the crossroads of life and death that she would not go anywhere, she would rather prefer immediate death.

Therefore, this year's theme for the celebrations "Mahiyashi Bangmata's spirit, the inspiration of indomitable Bangladesh," appears to be highly accurate, reads the release.

At the end of the discussion, prayers were offered for the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, who were martyred on August 15, their family members, and the four national leaders, wishing for the prosperity of the country and the nation.

The ambassador cut the cake to celebrate Bangamata's auspicious birthday at the event.