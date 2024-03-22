Masterda Surya Sen commemorated on his 131st birth anniversary

National Revolutionary Leader Masterda Surya Sen was commemorated on his 131st birth anniversary on Friday (22 March).

Revolutionary Tarkeswar Dastidar Smriti Parishad took the initiative to commemorate the national hero by offering floral tributes to the statue of Masterda Surya Sen and engaging in insightful discussions about his life and contributions at JM Sen Hall premises in Chattogram City.

Presided over by Master Anjan Kanti Chowdhury and moderated by Tapan Bhattacharya, the finance secretary of the parishad, the event featured notable speakers including Awami League leader Dipankar Chowdhury Kajal and General Secretary of the parishad Engineer Sinchan Bhowmik.

Among the attendees were Kauchar Ahmed, Prabhas Chakraborty, students Roudrita Bhattacharya, Ahmed Riaz, Chitta Prasad Dasgupta, and many others who came together to honour the memory of the revolutionary leader.

Addressing the gathering, speakers underscored the significance of the day for the people of the subcontinent, particularly the Bengali nation. They reminisced about how 131 years ago, Masterda Surya Sen was born in the Noapara village of Raujan upazila in Chattogram district, thus blessing the soil of Chattogram with his presence.

Described as the beacon of the movement, Masterda Surya Sen continues to inspire courage and resilience among the masses, especially in times of oppression and adversity, they said.

The speakers fervently urged the government to commemorate Surya Sen's birthday in a manner befitting a national hero, emphasising the need to preserve the memory of all revolutionaries, including Masterda.

Additionally, they expressed their disappointment over the commercialisation of the JM Sen Hall premises, highlighting the inappropriateness of hosting saree and goods fairs at JM Sen Hall, a sacred site for freedom fighters, on the birth anniversary of such a revered figure.

As the discussions came to a close, attendees echoed a collective resolve to uphold the legacy of Masterda Surya Sen and continue striving for justice, freedom, and equality in society.

Surya Sen, also known as Surya Kumar Sen (22 March 1894 – 12 January 1934), was a Bengali revolutionary who was influential in the independence movement against British rule in India and is best known for leading the 1930 Chattogram armory raid.