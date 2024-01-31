Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury's birth anniversary today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:00 am

Related News

Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury's birth anniversary today

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:00 am
Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

The 103rd birth anniversary of leading organiser of the Liberation War, former president late Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, will be observed today (31 January). 

To mark the day Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury National Memorial Council will distribute stipends and certificates amongst meritorious students soon, reads a press release. 

Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury was born in a respectable Muslim family of Nagbari in the district of Tangail. He was the only son of former speaker of erstwhile Provincial assembly late Abdul Hamid Chowdhury. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 15 March 1971, Justice Chowdhury resigned as vice chancellor of Dhaka University after the Pakistan occupation army killed two students in the campus. Later on he played a significant role to mobilise world opinion for the cause of Bangladesh. 

He authored five books on Liberation War, human rights and law. In the 1980s, he played a significant role in the anti-autocracy movement. 

Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury donated a large amount of his properties in many religious and academic institutions of different upazilas of Tangail. 

Former minister of state for foreign affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury and ex-banker and social worker Lion Abul Kasem Chowdhury are his sons.

Birth Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

10h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

16h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

3h | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

5h | Videos
MPs riot in Maldives parliament by playing vuvuzelas

MPs riot in Maldives parliament by playing vuvuzelas

1h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

6h | Videos