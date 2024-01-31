Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury's birth anniversary today

The 103rd birth anniversary of leading organiser of the Liberation War, former president late Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, will be observed today (31 January).

To mark the day Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury National Memorial Council will distribute stipends and certificates amongst meritorious students soon, reads a press release.

Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury was born in a respectable Muslim family of Nagbari in the district of Tangail. He was the only son of former speaker of erstwhile Provincial assembly late Abdul Hamid Chowdhury.

On 15 March 1971, Justice Chowdhury resigned as vice chancellor of Dhaka University after the Pakistan occupation army killed two students in the campus. Later on he played a significant role to mobilise world opinion for the cause of Bangladesh.

He authored five books on Liberation War, human rights and law. In the 1980s, he played a significant role in the anti-autocracy movement.

Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury donated a large amount of his properties in many religious and academic institutions of different upazilas of Tangail.

Former minister of state for foreign affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury and ex-banker and social worker Lion Abul Kasem Chowdhury are his sons.