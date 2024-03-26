Bangabandhu the visionary of environment friendly development in Bangladesh: Environment minister

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury addresses discussion meeting on "The historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the development of the country" on the occasion of the celebration of the Independence and National Day 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the visionary of environment-friendly development in the country, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

"20 years before the first Earth Summit held in Rio, Bangabandhu planned to protect the environment in newly independent Bangladesh. He promulgated ordinances to control water pollution. He also enacted laws to conserve wildlife and biodiversity in war-torn Bangladesh. We have to express our gratitude to Bangabandhu by building Sonar Bangla, a happy prosperous and serene environment of his dreams," said the minister during the discussion meeting organised in the Department of Environment on "The historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the development of the country" on the occasion of the celebration of the Independence and National Day 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change today (26 March).

The environment minister said, Bangabandhu united all people irrespective of caste and religion. He envisioned a democratic system as an alternative to the regime of Pakistan.

The minister said "Even though Bangladesh is politically independent, we must continue our struggle for economic, social and cultural liberation. There can be no division in the interest of the country. For the development of the country, we must work together regardless of party affiliation."

The discussion meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanom, Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Md Nasir Uddin, Managing Director of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Md Zainal Abedin, Director General of Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forest Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury were present among others.

A film on the illustrious life and work of the Father of the Nation was screened on the occasion.