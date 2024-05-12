ISU vice chancellor pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

ISU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Awal Khan on Saturday (11 May) paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj by placing a wreath at his mausoleum with special munajat.

He was associated with Treasurer (In-charge) HTM Quader Newaz, Registrar Md Faizullah Kaushik, teachers and other officials of ISU.

Earlier, Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan joined as the vice-chancellor of International Standard University (ISU). The official notification was issued on 16 April 16 by the Ministry of Education.

The order, in accordance with Section 31(1) of the Private University Act, 2010, states that with the approval of the Honorable President and Chancellor, Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of International Standard University (ISU) for four years.