PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (10 May) paid tributes and offered prayers at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She paid homage by placing a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's grave in the morning. Then she joined a prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the 15 August 1975 carnage.

Sheikh Hasina, also the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana and Bangababdhu's other family members were present.

Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, arrived at her ancestral home at Tungipara by road after crossing the Padma Bridge on Friday morning.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka this af ternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Tungipara / Bangabandhu

