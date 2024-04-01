Saima Wazed, Princess Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck launch Bhutanese version of Bangabandhu’s ‘Unfinished Memoirs’

The autobiography of the Father of the Nation, "Unfinished Memoirs", has been translated into Bhutanese (Dzongkha) language.

WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia and granddaughter of the Father of the Nation, Saima Wazed, and Princess of Bhutan Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck launched the Dzongkha version of the book on March 31 in Thimphu.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat was present at the launching ceremony.

The "Unfinished Memoirs" of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been translated into Dzongkha language by the most prominent writer and Commissioner of Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies (CBS) Dasho Karma Ura, with an initiative of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bhutan.

At the launching ceremony, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk, Agricultural Minister Yonten Phuntsho, Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering, Industry, Commerce & Employment Minister Namgyal Dorji represented the Royal Government of Bhutan.

A large number of dignitaries including Ambassador of Kuwait in Bhutan, Ambassador of Bhutan in Bangladesh, Head of Diplomatic Missions and UN offices in Thimphu, secretaries, academicians, intellectuals, researchers, expatriates Bangladeshi nationals were also present at the program held at Zhichenkhar in Thimphu.

At the launching program, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Saima Wazed said the Dzongkha translation of the autobiography will create new opportunities for cultural connection and the book will serve as a milestone for the researchers of Bhutan and Bangladesh to unearth new information.

She thanked the Royal Government of Bhutan and Centre for Bhutan Studies for publishing the Dzongkha version of the significant book.

In the welcome speech, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan Shib Nath Roy paid respect to the Father of the Nation and elaborated the connection of Wangchuck Dynasty and family of the Father of the Nation.

At the launching ceremony, the essence of the book was presented by Counsellor Sujan Debnath with Bangladeshi and Bhutanese students.

The students read out some portion of the Dzongkha, English and Bangla versions of the book.

The book was published from PT printing in Thimphu. After the launching, copies of the book were given to all the attending guests.

Bangladesh Embassy informed that the book will be distributed to the libraries, universities, colleges, research centres and monk bodies of Bhutan.