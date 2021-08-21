Attack on Hasina’s motorcade: absconding convict held in city

Bangladesh

UNB
21 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:56 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police have arrested a man who had been on the run since he was given a 10-year jail term for an attack on the motorcade of then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira district.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's intelligence wing held absconding Arifur Rahman Ranju from the city's Hazaribagh area on Friday.

Ranju, a former Chhatra Dal leader, confessed to leading a group of 50 people in carrying out the attack on Aug. 30 in 2002 at Kalaroa in Satkhira district. Sheikh Hasina was returning to Dhaka after attending a meeting in Kalaroa.  

A court in Khulna held trial of the 50 attackers, including Ranju, in a case over attempt on the life of Sheikh Hasina, the current prime minister.

Detective Branch (DB) Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter told reporters at DMP's media center on Saturday that Ranju started student politics in 1993 at Kalaroa College. He used to lead college Chattrd Dal.

After the investigation charge sheets were issued against 50 people. On February 3, the court sentenced Ranju to 10 years in jail.  Ranju had been on the run ever since, he said.

The additional commissioner informed that Ranju would be taken to court at Satkhira Saturday to complete further legal procedures.  

