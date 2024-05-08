Around Tk3cr worth of foreign currencies recovered at Ctg airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:18 am

Related News

Around Tk3cr worth of foreign currencies recovered at Ctg airport

Assistant Commissioner of Customs House, Chattogram Md Akram Hossain said, ”A total of 9,37,500 Saudi riyal (Tk2,76,37,500) and $10,000 (Tk11,00,000) were recovered from the abandoned bag

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of Tk2,87,37,500 crore worth of riyal and dollar has been recovered from a bag left in an abandoned condition at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

"With the help of Biman Bangladesh security and Units Armed Police Battalion (APBN), customs officials found the foreign currencies in a bag left in the overhead bin of a seat of Dubai bound flight BG 147," Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Chattogram Airport, told the Business Standard.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs House, Chattogram Md Akram Hossain said, "A total of 9,37,500 Saudi riyal (Tk2,76,37,500) and $10,000 (Tk11,00,000) were recovered from the abandoned bag

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign currencies have been detained at discount margin (DM) value for deposit in the state treasury.
 

Bangladesh / Ctg airport / foreign currencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

11h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

12h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

16h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

3h | Videos
Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

5h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

4h | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

7h | Videos