Around Tk3cr worth of foreign currencies recovered at Ctg airport

A total of Tk2,87,37,500 crore worth of riyal and dollar has been recovered from a bag left in an abandoned condition at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

"With the help of Biman Bangladesh security and Units Armed Police Battalion (APBN), customs officials found the foreign currencies in a bag left in the overhead bin of a seat of Dubai bound flight BG 147," Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Chattogram Airport, told the Business Standard.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs House, Chattogram Md Akram Hossain said, "A total of 9,37,500 Saudi riyal (Tk2,76,37,500) and $10,000 (Tk11,00,000) were recovered from the abandoned bag

The foreign currencies have been detained at discount margin (DM) value for deposit in the state treasury.

