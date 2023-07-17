Academic activities of 66 educational institutions suspended amid flood in Kurigram

Academic activities of 66 primary and secondary schools and madrasas have been suspended due to the ongoing flood in Kurigram district.

District Education Department sources said due to the overall flood situation and disrupted communication system, the authorities decided to suspend the activities of 66 educational institutions in seven upazilas of the district.

The decision was taken on Sunday, according to the District Primary Education Office.

Among the educational institutions, 54 are primary schools while the rest are secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions and madrasas.

Of the total schools, 25 primary schools are in Nageshwari upazila, six in Ulipur, six in Sadar, eight in Chilmari, seven in Phulbari and one each in Roumari and Bhurungamari upazilas have been closed, said District Primary Education Officer Shahidul Islam.

Already a list of damaged educational institutions was sent to the ministry, he said.

Shamsul Alam, District Secondary Education Officer, said the academic activities of 10 secondary schools in Nageshwari upazila, one each in Bhurungamari and Ulipur upazilas have been suspended.