Quader warns AL men against breaching party discipline

Politics

BSS
06 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Quader warns AL men against breaching party discipline

About 75th founding anniversary of Awami League, Quader said they have invited BNP to attend in their all programmes

BSS
06 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:42 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at an event held in the capital recently. File Photo
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at an event held in the capital recently. File Photo

Actions will be taken against those who will breach party discipline, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (6 May).

"The leaders who are assigned by the party (Awami League) will continue to try to discourage the family members of the ministers and MPs who want to be candidates in the upazila elections," he said at a press conference after a secretariat meeting of the party at AL President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi.

"They [AL leaders] are actively working the handle the matters related to the upazila election," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

About 75th founding anniversary of Awami League, Quader said "We [Awami League] have invited BNP to attend in our all programmes."

He said the Awami League will celebrate its three-day elaborate programme in a befitting manner marking its founding anniversary to be held on 23 June.

The AL general secretary said, "We decided to celebrate founding anniversary programme in a large scale and the programmes will be held at union, upazila and district level."

As part of the elaborate programme, a discussion will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan. On the occasion of the founding anniversary, "Sabuj Dharitree Programme" has been included, Quader said, adding tree plantation programme will be observed up to ward levels of the country.

Associate bodies of Awami League including Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchasebak League will bring out joyous procession marking the founding anniversary of the party.

Besides, foods will be distributed among the poor and destitute people and distribution spots will be announced later.

Awami League Joint General Secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Culture Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Youth and Sports Secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

12h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

1h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

41m | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

5h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

6h | Videos