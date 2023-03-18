9 teachers honoured at IPDC Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona-2022

Nine teachers who have been honoured as “Priyo Shikkhok” pose for a photograph with guests at the 4th edition of the “IPDC Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona” programme held recently at the the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nine distinguished and beloved teachers of the country have been honoured as "Priyo Shikkhok" at the 4th edition of the "IPDC Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona" programme held recently at the Celebrity Hall of the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

A total of 1,779 teachers were nominated through online and offline submissions since the event was inaugurated on 5 October 2022. As many as 201 teachers at the primary level and 1,578 teachers at the secondary level have received nominations for this honour. From these nominations, nine teachers were selected by a jury panel to be recognized as "Priyo Shikkhok" in the 2022 Priyo Shikkhok Finale, said a press release.

The recognised teachers are Nurul Islam, senior teacher of Eidgah Adarsha Shiksha Niketon, Cox's Bazar; Md Touhidul Islam Sarkar, senior teacher of Lalmonirhat Government Girls High School; Zahurul Haque Chowdhury, former head teacher of Taluk Jamira BL High School, Gaibandha; Jannat Ara Begum, senior assistant teacher of Mostafa Begum Government Primary School, Chittagong; Md Fazlur Rahman, head teacher of Eidgah Girls' High School, Dinajpur; Fauzia Haque Beethi, assistant teacher of Belkuchi Government Primary School, Bogra; Deepak Ranjan Das, principal of Dasher Bazar High School, Moulvibazar; Dilruba Khatun, head teacher of Dhadash Government Primary School, Rajshahi; Dipendra Chandra Bhattacharya, former senior teacher of Victoria High School, Moulvibazar.

Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning, was present at the event as the chief guest. Vice chancellors of many top-notch universities in Dhaka, and high-ranking teachers from various schools, colleges, and universities were also present there. Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC, along with senior officials of the organisation, also participated in the programme.

In his speech as the chief guest, Shamsul Alam said, "Teachers are the key artisans of nation-building. It is also our responsibility to ensure that our teachers receive the respect, recognition, and dignity that they deserve. I extend my heartiest gratitude to IPDC for taking such a wonderful initiative to fulfil that responsibility."

IPDC CEO Mominul Islam said, "Through this humble endeavour, we are honoured to recognize our beloved teachers across the country. If we follow this sacrifice of our beloved teachers and shape our lives, we will succeed in building a humane, creative and economically prosperous country."

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said, "A teacher plays a unique role in the formation of society, state and country, beyond his teaching. We are proud to honour these achievers. They are not only our favourite teachers but our favourite personalities. Together with IPDC, we will continue this initiative in the future and work together with teachers to ensure the welfare, prosperity, success and victory of Bangladesh."

An inspirational teacher enlightens students on the power and importance of education, both through memorable lessons as well as inspiring their desire to discover more. However, some teachers occupy an unforgettable space in our minds, throughout our lives. This initiative, first arranged in 2019, aims to establish a stronger and more honorific societal perception of primary and secondary-level school teachers and their contribution to society. In continuation of the success of the first three seasons, IPDC and Prothom Alo jointly organised the Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona award for the 4th time.