IPDC Finance signs MoU with United Hospital limited as a partner for IPDC Priti

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance has signed an MoU with United Hospital Limited as a valued partner for IPDC Priti, the retail service platform of IPDC tailored specifically for women clients. 

The formal signing ceremony took place at the IPDC head office premises, symbolising the initiation of a strategic alliance between the two organisations. 

From IPDC Finance, Farzana Ahmed, Head of Priti; Monica Kabir, Senior Executive, Products & Partnership; and Tanjia Tanjim, Officer – Priti and from United Hospital Limited, Dr. Md. Fazlarabbi Khan, General Manager, Communication & Business Development; Syed Ashraf ul Masum, Manager, Corporate Communication & Business Development; and Anisha Mehnaz, Executive, Communication & Business Development, graced the occasion with their presence.

This collaboration is poised to bring forth a multitude of benefits for both IPDC Priti clients and IPDC employees. 

United Hospital Limited will offer exclusive advantages across a diverse range of services to enhance the well-being of the IPDC community. 
IPDC Priti clients and IPDC employees will gain access to preferential services at United Hospital Limited, fostering a holistic approach to well-being and healthcare. 
 

