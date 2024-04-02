IPDC signs agreement with BRAC healthcare

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance Limited has signed an MoU with BRAC Healthcare Limited to officiate a collaboration dedicated to delivering exclusive healthcare benefits to IPDC employees at BRAC Healthcare centres.

The signing ceremony was graced by Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director (Acting), IPDC Finance; Sayeed Iqbal, Chief Human Resources Officer, IPDC Finance; Barrister Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary, Head of Legal Affairs and Acting Head of Brand & Corporate Communication; Dr Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, SBP, BGBMS (Bar), Head of Healthcare Enterprise, BRAC Healthcare Limited; Md Rokonuzzaman, SM, Head of Biz Dev & Partnership, BRAC Healthcare Limited; AKM Moinuddin Shah, DM, Head of Marketing Outreach, BRAC Healthcare Limited and some other prominent figures from both organisations.  

