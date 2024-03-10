IPDC Finance Participates at 'Inspire Her Wellness' Festival

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:06 am

Related News

IPDC Finance Participates at 'Inspire Her Wellness' Festival

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:06 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance participated in the 'Inspire Her Wellness' festival organised by Dhaka Flow at Baridhara Lakeside RAJUK Park on the 8 and 9 of March 2024. This event, commemorating International Women's Day, aimed to inspire, educate, and celebrate the essence of womanhood. 

As an advocate for women's empowerment, IPDC Finance took part in the festival under the banner of IPDC Priti, the retail product platform of IPDC designed for women customers. IPDC showcased its commitment to uplifting and supporting women through its presence. 

IPDC's stall provided a platform for attendees to engage with representatives who offered insights into a range of products and services, including deposit, auto loans, home loans, and more. The representatives addressed the queries and provided essential consultancy, fostering an environment of financial inclusion and empowerment. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the afternoon of 9 March 2023, on behalf of IPDC, Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director & CEO (In-Charge); Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary, Head of Legal Affairs; Md. Sayeed Iqbal, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO); and Acting Head of Brand & Corporate Communication; Farzana Ahmed, Head of Priti, along with other senior officials were present in the festival. 

The festival, spanning two days, featured a diverse array of activities, including classes, talks, workshops, and women-led SME marketplace. IPDC's enthusiastic participation underscored its dedication to not only celebrate women's achievements but also actively contribute to the ongoing efforts to accelerate progress toward women's equality globally. 

IPDC / International Women's Day 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

2h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

13h | Videos
Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

14h | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

15h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

16h | Videos