IPDC Finance Participates at 'Inspire Her Wellness' Festival

IPDC Finance participated in the 'Inspire Her Wellness' festival organised by Dhaka Flow at Baridhara Lakeside RAJUK Park on the 8 and 9 of March 2024. This event, commemorating International Women's Day, aimed to inspire, educate, and celebrate the essence of womanhood.

As an advocate for women's empowerment, IPDC Finance took part in the festival under the banner of IPDC Priti, the retail product platform of IPDC designed for women customers. IPDC showcased its commitment to uplifting and supporting women through its presence.

IPDC's stall provided a platform for attendees to engage with representatives who offered insights into a range of products and services, including deposit, auto loans, home loans, and more. The representatives addressed the queries and provided essential consultancy, fostering an environment of financial inclusion and empowerment.

On the afternoon of 9 March 2023, on behalf of IPDC, Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director & CEO (In-Charge); Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary, Head of Legal Affairs; Md. Sayeed Iqbal, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO); and Acting Head of Brand & Corporate Communication; Farzana Ahmed, Head of Priti, along with other senior officials were present in the festival.

The festival, spanning two days, featured a diverse array of activities, including classes, talks, workshops, and women-led SME marketplace. IPDC's enthusiastic participation underscored its dedication to not only celebrate women's achievements but also actively contribute to the ongoing efforts to accelerate progress toward women's equality globally.