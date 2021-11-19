6 killed in Gaibandha road crash

Six people were killed as a bus ran over an auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in Gaibandha on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Kalitola area of Gobindaganj upazila at 8am when the night coach of "Hanif Paribahan" bus hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving three dead on the spot and five others critically injured, according to Gaibandha Highway Police OC Khayrul Bashar.

Among the injured, three people died on the way to the hospital.

The six were identified as Dukhu Mia, 65, Shohag, 22, Ashraf, 60, Ripon, 32, Khokon, 38, and Sujon, 40.

The injured are Siddik, 40, and Majedul, 38. They are undergoing treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.

All of the deceased and injured hail from Gobindaganj.