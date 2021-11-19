6 killed in Gaibandha road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 11:08 am

Related News

6 killed in Gaibandha road crash

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 11:08 am
6 killed in Gaibandha road crash

Six people were killed as a bus ran over an auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in Gaibandha on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Kalitola area of Gobindaganj upazila at 8am when the night coach of "Hanif Paribahan" bus hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving three dead on the spot and five others critically injured, according to Gaibandha Highway Police OC Khayrul Bashar. 

Among the injured, three people died on the way to the hospital.

The six were identified as Dukhu Mia, 65, Shohag, 22, Ashraf, 60, Ripon, 32, Khokon, 38, and Sujon, 40.

The injured are Siddik, 40, and Majedul, 38. They are undergoing treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.

All of the deceased and injured hail from Gobindaganj.

Top News

Accident / Gaibandha / Battery-run easy bike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

15h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

16h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka