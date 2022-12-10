30,000 law enforcers deployed in Dhaka, RAB choppers on patrol

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:17 pm

30,000 law enforcers deployed in Dhaka, RAB choppers on patrol

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:17 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

As the much-awaited BNP Dhaka rally begins this morning, around 30,000 members of law enforcement agencies - including Bangladesh Police, Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar - were deployed around the city, along with RAB helicopters making regular rounds over the rally venue at Golapbagh field in Sayedabad.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to prevent any kind of anarchy and to maintain peace and order.

The tight security was aimed to avert any untoward situation centring the BNP rally, confirmed a source from Dhaka Metropolitan Police wishing not to be named.

A total of 4,000 Ansar members have been deployed in the capital ahead of the rally, Md Kamrul Islam, director (operations) of Ansar VDP, told the media.

Ansar members have been deployed along with policemen at every police station, and every checkpoint, added Kamrul Islam.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies took to the streets in different areas of the capital since Friday. They were seen in the streets in almost every area of the city, gathering in large numbers, organising processions and chanting slogans.  Awami League activists also set up temporary camps at various entry points to the capital alongside the police

Earlier, on Thursday, central leaders of the Awami League, at a meeting held at the party's central office, directed party activists in every district, upazila and ward of the country, including in the capital Dhaka, to be on guard against any sort of unrest ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League activists are prepared. They are not afraid of anyone. We cannot leave the lives of the people of this country in the hands of arsonists. The Awami League is always ready to save the people of the country from their anarchy."

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

On Friday, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said the government brought 33,000 members of police and Bangladesh Ansar to Dhaka ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.

"Sheikh Hasina is heading in the wrong direction and the government will face danger if it doesn't abandon the way of conflict," Dr Zafrullah said while speaking at a press conference organised by Ganatantra Mancha in Capital's Topkhana Road on Friday (9 December).

