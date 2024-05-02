The Saudi Crown Prince's Neom City project is getting $2.67 billion in loan support

02 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 02:13 pm

Amid rumors that the trillion-dollar project could be shut down in the financial crisis, Neom Investment Fund has received an investment of 1,000 billion Saudi riyals, or $2.67 billion, on relatively easy terms. Saudi National Bank, Riyadh Bank, Saudi Awal Bank acted as fundraisers for this investment. In contrast, Al-Raji Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Al-Bilad, Saudi Investment Bank and Bank Al Jazeera have invested in this fund. 

