Death in Cyprus police raid, Anisur's body on way to Bangladesh

24-year-old Anisur Rahman's body is being repatriated to Bangladesh from Cyprus today (1 May), said the Honourary Consulate of Bangladesh Roupen Paul Kalaydjian.

Anisur died on 10 April during a police immigration raid at his Limassol home in Cyprus. Rahman fell to his death from the fifth-floor apartment under circumstances still under investigation, reports Cyprus Mail.

He was among 11 individuals crammed into the dangerous listed building; all were detained except for Rahman and a 22-year-old Bangladeshi national who was hospitalised after attempting to escape.

Rahman's death triggered protests in Limassol and Nicosia, highlighting concerns of racism faced by third-country nationals in Cyprus.

Kalaydjian told the Cyprus Mail Rahman's body would be repatriated to his family in Bangladesh within the day. The expenses are covered by the Bangladesh government, through the embassy in Beirut, he specified.

A police report on Rahman's death has been provided to the consulate, aligning with the police's narrative.

Officers have maintained they followed the letter of the law in the way the raid was carried out. Police have repeatedly stressed officers received consent from the tenants before entering the apartment.

However, testimonies from Bangladeshi witnesses contradict this, alleging police misconduct.

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides has launched an independent investigation to ascertain if due procedures were followed and any human rights violated.

Kisa NGO has lodged a complaint challenging the official police account.

Kalaydjian said they will now be waiting for the findings of the ombudswoman's probe into Rahman's death.

Police have yet to break their silence over the landlord who rented out the apartment – which is listed as a dangerous building.

Kalaydjian added a delegation of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut including Ambassador Javed Tanveer Khan, First Secretary Mohammad Anwar Hossain and counsellor Baky Billah, were in Cyprus between April 26-29, offering consular services for Bangladeshi nationals living in Cyprus.

The services included issuing e-passports and renewing existing passports. Most Bangladeshi nationals work in various sectors of Cyprus' economy such as tourism and hospitality, or are students, he specified.