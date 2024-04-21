20 hurt as RMG workers clash with police in Narayanganj

Garment workers staged protest at BSCIC industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj demanding payment of their dues today (21 April). Photo: TBS

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between police and garment workers at BSCIC industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj today (21 April).

Quoting witnesses, police said that a group of workers of Abanti Colour Tex Limited blocked Dhaka-Munshiganj road at about 9:30am after placing bamboo, sticks, electric poles and logs demanding payment of their dues.

A 2-kilometre tailback was created on the road due to the blockade. Vehicular movements in the area came to normal around 4 pm.

On information, police rushed to the spot and the clash started at about 12:30pm when police tried to disperse the workers.

A chase and counter-chase took place in the area.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets and used water cannons to bring the situation under control.

Workers said that the factory was declared closed on 8 April without clearing the dues for the month of March.

The owner of the factory earlier assured that they will pay their dues through mobile banking before Eid-ul-Fitr but the workers did not get their salary.

