20 hurt as RMG workers clash with police in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

20 hurt as RMG workers clash with police in Narayanganj

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:37 pm
Garment workers staged protest at BSCIC industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj demanding payment of their dues today (21 April). Photo: TBS
Garment workers staged protest at BSCIC industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj demanding payment of their dues today (21 April). Photo: TBS

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between police and garment workers at BSCIC industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj today (21 April).

Quoting witnesses, police said that a group of workers of Abanti Colour Tex Limited blocked Dhaka-Munshiganj road at about 9:30am after placing bamboo, sticks, electric poles and logs demanding payment of their dues.

A 2-kilometre tailback was created on the road due to the blockade. Vehicular movements in the area came to normal around 4 pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On information, police rushed to the spot and the clash started at about 12:30pm when police tried to disperse the workers.

A chase and counter-chase took place in the area. 

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets and used water cannons to bring the situation under control.

Workers said that the factory was declared closed on 8 April without clearing the dues for the month of March.

The owner of the factory earlier assured that they will pay their dues through mobile banking before Eid-ul-Fitr but the workers did not get their salary.

Vehicular movements in the area came to normal around 4:00pm.

RMG

clash / RMG Workers / police / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

13h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos