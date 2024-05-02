Secondary schools to resume academic activities on Saturday

Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

All secondary-level educational institutions will resume academic activities on Saturday (4 May), said a press release of the education ministry.

Earlier, Schools and colleges across the country which were closed due to heatwave conditions reopened on 28 April amid the ongoing heatwave.

Amid the sizzling heat, the High Court on 29 April ordered all schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions closed till 2 May.

The schools and colleges were scheduled to open on 21 April after the end of the Eid holidays but the closure was extended till 27 April due to sweltering heat across the country.

