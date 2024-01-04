3, including mother-daughter, die as boiler explodes in Thakurgaon rice mill

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:15 pm

3, including mother-daughter, die as boiler explodes in Thakurgaon rice mill

Another person was also injured in the incident.

A boiler of a rice mill in Rahimpur of Thakurgaon exploded on 4 January 2024. Photo: Fire Service
A boiler of a rice mill in Rahimpur of Thakurgaon exploded on 4 January 2024. Photo: Fire Service

Three people, including a mother and her daughter, have died as a boiler of a rice mill exploded in Rahimpur area of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Dipti Das, 40, her daughter Puja Das, 11, and Palak Das, 12, confirmed Talha Bin Zasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Another person named Sagar Das was injured in the incident, he added.

ABM Firoz Wahid, officer-in-charge of Thakurgaon police station, told UNB the incident occurred at 9:15 am when the boiler of the rice mill, owned by one Saidur Rahman, exploded.

Photo: Fire Service
Photo: Fire Service

A fire also broke out at the rice mill following the explosion. A firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze immediately. The injured were taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.

