3 candidates in Cox's Bazar-1, -2 constituencies withdraw candidacy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:26 pm

Related News

3 candidates in Cox's Bazar-1, -2 constituencies withdraw candidacy

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:26 pm
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

Three candidates of Cox's Bazar 1 and 2 constituencies have withdrawn their candidacy in the 12th national elections.

Today was the last day of filing a withdrawal appeal with the Election Commission.

No candidate of the other two constituencies of Cox's Bazar has applied to withdraw their nomination, confirmed Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the information of the district administration office, Bangladesh Welfare Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun of Cox's Bazar 1 constituency, Jatiya Party's AH Salauddin Mahmud and Zaker Party's Mohammad Ilias in Cox's Bazar 2 seat have appealed to withdraw their nomination.

As a result, the current candidates for Cox's Bazar 1 seat are Bangladesh Welfare Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Bangladesh Islami Front's Muhammad Belal Uddin, Workers Party's Abu Muhammad Bashirul Alam, Jatiya Party's Hosne Ara, Chakaria Upazila Awami League President Zafar Alam, and MP Zafar's son Tanveer Ahmad Siddiqui Tuhin.

The current candidates for Cox's Bazar 2 seat are current Awami League-backed Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Mohammad Ilias of Zaker Party, Mahabubul Alam of National People's Party NPP, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Md Yunus of Islami Oikya Jote, Mohammad Khairul Amin of Bangladesh Supreme Party-BSP, and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement BNM candidate Mohammad Sharif Badshar.

Besides, no one has applied for withdrawal of nomination from Cox's Bazar 3 and 4 constituencies yet.

In Cox's Bazar 3 Sadar, (Eidgao and Ramu constituencies), four out of six candidates were declared valid. They are - Awami League nominated candidate and current Member of Parliament Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Jatiya Party nominated candidate Mohammad Tarek, Bangladesh Welfare Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun, Bangladesh Nationalist Front candidate Mohammad Ibrahim's nomination papers.

In Cox's Bazar 4 Ukhiya-Teknaf Constituency, nomination papers of six out of nine candidates were accepted. They are - Awami League's nominated candidate Shaheen Akhtar, National People's Party's Farid Alam, Jatiya Party's Nurul Amin Sikder Bhutto, Trinamool BNP's Mujibul Haque Mujib, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Congress's Md Ismail.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November last.

The electioneering can be conducted from 18 December to 8:00am on 5 January (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

The last 11th parliamentary election was held on 30 December 2018.

Top News / Politics

nomination / Withdrawal / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

1h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

2h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

16h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

4h | TBS Stories