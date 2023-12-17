3 candidates in Cox's Bazar-1, -2 constituencies withdraw candidacy

Three candidates of Cox's Bazar 1 and 2 constituencies have withdrawn their candidacy in the 12th national elections.

Today was the last day of filing a withdrawal appeal with the Election Commission.

No candidate of the other two constituencies of Cox's Bazar has applied to withdraw their nomination, confirmed Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran.

According to the information of the district administration office, Bangladesh Welfare Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun of Cox's Bazar 1 constituency, Jatiya Party's AH Salauddin Mahmud and Zaker Party's Mohammad Ilias in Cox's Bazar 2 seat have appealed to withdraw their nomination.

As a result, the current candidates for Cox's Bazar 1 seat are Bangladesh Welfare Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Bangladesh Islami Front's Muhammad Belal Uddin, Workers Party's Abu Muhammad Bashirul Alam, Jatiya Party's Hosne Ara, Chakaria Upazila Awami League President Zafar Alam, and MP Zafar's son Tanveer Ahmad Siddiqui Tuhin.

The current candidates for Cox's Bazar 2 seat are current Awami League-backed Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Mohammad Ilias of Zaker Party, Mahabubul Alam of National People's Party NPP, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Md Yunus of Islami Oikya Jote, Mohammad Khairul Amin of Bangladesh Supreme Party-BSP, and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement BNM candidate Mohammad Sharif Badshar.

Besides, no one has applied for withdrawal of nomination from Cox's Bazar 3 and 4 constituencies yet.

In Cox's Bazar 3 Sadar, (Eidgao and Ramu constituencies), four out of six candidates were declared valid. They are - Awami League nominated candidate and current Member of Parliament Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Jatiya Party nominated candidate Mohammad Tarek, Bangladesh Welfare Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun, Bangladesh Nationalist Front candidate Mohammad Ibrahim's nomination papers.

In Cox's Bazar 4 Ukhiya-Teknaf Constituency, nomination papers of six out of nine candidates were accepted. They are - Awami League's nominated candidate Shaheen Akhtar, National People's Party's Farid Alam, Jatiya Party's Nurul Amin Sikder Bhutto, Trinamool BNP's Mujibul Haque Mujib, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Congress's Md Ismail.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November last.

The electioneering can be conducted from 18 December to 8:00am on 5 January (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

The last 11th parliamentary election was held on 30 December 2018.