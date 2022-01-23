3 arrested over alleged torture of transgender beauty blogger Saad Mua

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested three people, including the main accused Ishtiaq Amin Fuad and a female radio jockey, in a case filed over "torturing" transgender beauty blogger Saad Mua.

A team of RAB apprehended the three people from Farmgate and Mohakhali area of the capital.

More details on the issue will be disclosed at a press briefing to be held today at 3:30pm, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing.

Saad Mua makes various videos on beauty care, including makeup tutorials.

In her police complaint, Saad claimed that she was held captive and tortured by a man and a woman she met at a restaurant in the city's Bashundhara residential area four days ago.

Saad said the man and the woman later invited her to their house for lunch. And when she went to their house, the accused allegedly held her captive, snatched her bag and cell phone, and also tortured her.

Based on her complaint, a case was filed at Vatara police station against the accused on Friday.

Earlier on Friday night, Saad posted the photos of the two accused on her Facebook wall and narrated her ordeal on the social media platform.

On Facebook, she identified the woman as Saima Sikder Nira, a student of Daffodil International University, and the man as Ishtiaq Fuad, a former Air Force official and a student of North South University.

Saad also wrote that the two were in touch with another man named Rafat Bin Nur on walkie-talkie and "their intention was to sell me". "I later came to know that Rafat is an Armyman and is currently out of the country on a mission."