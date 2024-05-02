Human trafficking, torture: What plaintiffs say against Milton Samadder

Milton Samadder (middle) at the DB office following his detention by DMP on 1 May. Photo: TBS

Two persons have filed separate cases against Milton Samadder, chairman of "Child and Old Age Care," accusing him of human trafficking and torture. Both cases were lodged at the Mirpur Police Station on Thursday (2 May).

In the case filed on charges of human trafficking, the plaintiff, M Rakib, stated that around four years ago, he rescued a two-year-old child from the Dhanmondi Boy's School area. Subsequently, he took the child to the "Child and Old Age Care" organisation and admitted him there.

Milton Samadder allegedly took Tk10,000 from Rakib for the child's treatment and care. Rakib claims to have also donated money for the child's care on different occasions.

Recently, Milton informed Rakib that he could adopt the child through court proceedings.

"However, a few days later, I received a call from the shelter, and I was threatened not to pursue adoption of the child. Later, I discovered that the child had either been sold or trafficked elsewhere," Rakib stated in the case.

Another case of torture was filed against Milton by Motiur Rahman, a resident of the Darus Salam area.

In the case, Motiur stated that three years ago, he witnessed a visually impaired elderly person, Motaleb Hossain, abandoned on the road in the Mirpur-1 South Bishil area.

He filed a general diary with the Darus Salam Police Station and handed over the helpless elderly man to Milton Samadder's shelter.

Later, the plaintiff discovered that Milton Samadder had already handed over the person to his relatives.

Milton Samadder and his associates allegedly attacked Motiur and his two friends with sticks when they visited the shelter to inquire about the situation. The attackers reportedly seized the copy of the general diary and the document provided by Child and Old Age Care.

Milton and his accomplices allegedly deleted the footage of the beating from their phones and coerced Motiur and his friends into signing blank sheets of paper.

Earlier on Wednesday, another case was filed against Milton Samadder with the Mirpur model police station over the forgery of physicians' signatures and death certificates.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur last evening.

After detaining him, the DB branch of DMP said they would interrogate Milton over several allegations of irregularities in his charity organisation.

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased.

The DB chief said they would investigate the allegations.

However, Milton has denied all the allegations brought against him.

Speaking about Milton's past, DB chief Harun said hailing from Barsihal's Uzirpur, Milton left his hometown after beating his own father. "The locals drove him away."

Harun continued, "Later, Milton got a job at a pharmacy in Dhaka's Shahbagh. However, he lost his job on allegations of theft. He then met a nurse and got married with her.

"After marrying the female nurse Milton Samadder decided to set up a child and old care centre."

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest.

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.