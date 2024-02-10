Man stabbed to death in Narayanganj

UNB
10 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 06:01 pm

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death and another was injured in the Chashara Balur Math area of Narayanganj on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Daniel, 28 of Fatullah, and the injured was identified as Shuvo, 22 of Shahjalal area.

Daniel was involved in an autorickshaw garage business, and Shuvo is a machine operator in a factory.

Taslim Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Police and witnesses said some miscreants attacked and stabbed the two and took them away in an autorickshaw. After that, they hit them again in front of Shuvo's house, in Fatullah's Masdair area, and fled, leaving them on the road.

Later, locals took the injured to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors declared Daniel dead. Shuvo was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Relatives have claimed that the murder was preplanned due to previous enmity. They said there was a dispute with a local named Anik and others.

A few days ago, a local named Anik and his men had a fight with Daniel. Meanwhile, Daniel was attacked on Friday night over a dispute with Romu, said to be Anil's grandfather and a top drug dealer of the area, said the inspector.

Romu has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident. Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.

Legal action would be taken after the investigation, added the inspector.
 

