2,700 Ansar members deployed to strengthen railway security: railway minister

Fire service and civil defence said the train was set on fire shortly after 5:00am on 19 December. Photo: Collected

2,700 members of the Ansar are being deployed to strengthen railway security, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan announced today.

The move comes after an arson incident on a train in Dhaka's Tejgaon today that killed four and prompted the formation of a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

During a discussion session at the Railway Ministry conference room, Sujan said the Railway Ministry has also sent a letter to the Home Ministry seeking help from law enforcement agencies to bolster security in areas trains pass through.

During the meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Railways and Bangladesh Railway, the minister also discussed the recent instances of railway sabotage across the country.

The minister claimed those orchestrating political programs are responsible for these acts of sabotage on the railways.

He noted a pattern where incidents of sabotage coincided with the timing of political programs and strikes.