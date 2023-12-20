Mohanganj Express fire: Case filed against unnamed accused

One of the three charred compartments of Mohanganj Express. Photo: TBS

A case has been lodged against unidentified persons for setting the Mohanganj Express train on fire and killing four in Dhaka's Tejgaon yesterday.

Khaled Mosharraf, a railway guard, filed the case with Dhaka railway police station on Monday (19 December), said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ferdous Ahmed Biswas.

"The case alleges sabotage and murder of the passengers," he said.

The railway police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are working to identify and arrest the attackers, said the OC.

Earlier on Monday, three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am. The fire killed four, including a mother and her son.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said it was an act of sabotage.

"Those who called for strikes and blockades are the ones who set fire to the Mohanganj Express train at Tejgaon. They have sabotaged trains like this before," the DMP commissioner said after visiting the people injured in the incident at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMHC) on Tuesday (19 December) afternoon.

Quoting an eyewitness, the DMP commissioner also said some men carrying fire extinguishers were roaming about the Mohanganj Express before the fire had even begun.

"Moments before the fire, some men, dressed in uniform similar to railway officials, were seen by Nurul moving around inside the coach with fire extinguishers in their hands," Habibur said.

The train arrived at the Airport Station early in the morning, then left for Kamalapur before the fire was spotted.

Habibur said according to the eyewitness account, the men were seen before the train had reached Mohakhali.

Nurul jumped out of the train near Tejgaon's Nakhalpara area when he spotted the fire, injuring himself.

He, however, did not see the men setting fire to the train.