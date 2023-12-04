Two trucks torched in Dinajpur; police clueless on possible perpetrators

UNB
04 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:49 am

Firefighters battling a blaze sparked by an arson attack on a truck loaded with straw in the Jaliapara area of Dinajpur district around 9pm on Sunday, 3 November. Photo: UNB
Firefighters battling a blaze sparked by an arson attack on a truck loaded with straw in the Jaliapara area of Dinajpur district around 9pm on Sunday, 3 November. Photo: UNB

A group set fire to two trucks in different areas of Dinajpur on Sunday, the first day of a 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the BNP-led opposition parties that are demanding the resignation of the incumbent government before holding elections.

A straw-laden truck was set on fire in the Jaliapara area of Dinajpur district around 9pm on Sunday.

Shashra Union Parishad Chairman Moksed Ali Rana said miscreants sprinkled petrol on the truck and set it on fire.

Later, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel brought the fire under control with the help of locals.

On information, Additional Deputy Commissioner Debashish Chowdhury, UNO of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Ramiz Alam and Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Farid Hossain visited the spot.

Another truck was set on fire in the Rampur area of Kaharole upazila in the district earlier on Sunday.

In that incident, the driver of the truck sustained injuries from the incident.

Law enforcement agencies have failed to identify any suspects in either of the two incidents.

