RAB members go undercover as passengers in buses to counter arson

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are going undercover as passengers on public transport to prevent arson attacks on the road. 

This RAB operation will continue in the future as well to combat sabotage during hartals and blockades, says Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing.

In a press conference held at the RAB Media Center in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Saturday (18 November), he said that RAB escorted over 17,000 vehicles, including buses, trucks, and oil tankers, during the previous blockades. 

More than 200 convoys were safely escorted to their destinations.

"We are doing this to ensure the economic chain remains unaffected," he said.

The RAB official also said saboteurs are carrying out covert attacks at different times and places.

"To counter these attacks, RAB members are stationed in various places in disguise and in public transports as passengers. There have been successes, with several arrests made during acts of sabotage," Khandaker Al Moin added.

He also said RAB's undercover operations in public transport will continue. 

RAB is also identifying the locations of attacks, talking to the bus owners, and assisting as requested. 

"This has resulted in a decrease in arson attacks on moving vehicles. Bus owners are advised to avoid parking vehicles in secluded areas to prevent arson," he further said.

Responding to another question, the RAB spokesperson said, "The election schedule has been announced, and all executive departments are assisting in organising the election in accordance with Article 126 of the Constitution.

"We are implementing various directives issued by the Election Commission. During this time, operations to recover illegal arms are ongoing, and we are working to bring identified criminals under the rule of law," he said.

