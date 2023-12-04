3 parked buses set ablaze in Natore, one partially salvaged by Fire Service

UNB
04 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:20 am

A passenger carrying moving bus catches fire in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS
A passenger carrying moving bus catches fire in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

A group set fire to three buses parked in Bara Harishpur area of Natore city on Sunday night during the ongoing 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail, and waterways called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

Police said locals informed the Fire Service after noticing the fires burning three parked buses in front of Bara Harishpur Petrol Pump around 10:45pm on Sunday.

On information,  Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, but in the meantime, two buses were completely burnt and the other one was partially burned.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, said they were conducting drives to nab the culprits.

bus fire / Arson attack / Nationwide blockade / political violence / Bangladesh / Natore

