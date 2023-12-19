4 killed as passenger train set on fire in Dhaka

Fire service and civil defense said the arson took place shortly after 5:00am on 19 December. Photo: Collected

At least four people including a mother and her son have been killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon today.

Fire service and civil defence said the incident took place shortly after 5:00am on Tuesday (19 December).

"The train from Netrokona reached Dhaka in the morning. As it reached the Khilket area, the passengers saw the fire. Later the train was stopped at Tejgaon station," Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said quoting witnesses.

Three carriages of the train were set on fire around 5:04 am, Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Media Cell Deputy Assistant Director Shahjahan Sikder said, reports UNB.

Two of the victims have been identified as Nadira Akter Popy, 32, and her three-year-old son Yasin.

The two other male victims could not be identified.

Police said the bodies were sent to Kamalapur railway station.

Incidents of setting fire to trains and vehicles have been occurring frequently in the country since last month amid political tumult.

However, this is the first time people have been killed in such incidents.

On 16 November, Panchagarh Express, a commuter train on fire parked at Gharinda railway station in Tangail was set on fire.

Three compartments of the train were gutted in the fire.

Two compartments of the Jamuna Express train, which was stationed at Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station on 19 November.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 am, marking the second occurrence of a train being set ablaze amid the blockade and hartal programme called by the BNP.

On 23 November, an intercity train, Upaban Express was set on fire by unidentified people at Sylhet Railway Station.

The manager of Sylhet railway station Md Nurul Islam said that a fire broke out in the AC chair compartment of the train when it was standing at the station around 9:30pm.

A group of unidentified people set fire to a train at Ishurdi Junction in Pabna on 27 November.

"The train was set on fire while it was standing at the Ishurdi Railway Junction around 8:30pm," said ABM Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Ishurdi police station.

No one was injured in the incident. Two units of the fire service brought the fire under control after half an hour.