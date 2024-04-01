2 killed as truck hits bicycle in Meherpur

Two people were killed when a cement-carrying truck hit a bicycle on Meherpur-Chuadanga road in Chandbil area of Meherpur early Monday.

One of the deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 21, son of Liton Ali of Chandbil village. The other deceased's identity could not be known yet.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle) Abdul Karim said two youths on a bicycle were coming to Meherpur from Chandbil village. A truck loaded with cement was also coming towards Meherpur. Driver of the truck lost control and hit the bicycle, leaving the two dead on the spot.

On information, two teams of fire service and police rushed to the spot. Police arrested truck driver Babul from there.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Meherpur General Hospital morgue.

A case is being filed, police said.