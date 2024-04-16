13 killed as bus-pickup collide in Faridpur

Thirteen people, including six from the same family, have been killed in a bus-pickup van collision in Faridpur today (16 April).​​​​​​

Of the deceased, seven are men, three are women, and three are children.

"A Unique Paribahan bus going to Jashore from Dhaka collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction in the Diknagar area of Faridpur's Kanaipur upazila around 8am," said Md Morshed Alam, superintendent of Faridpur Police.

He also said at least two others were injured in this accident. They were quickly rescued and admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Morshed said that as soon as they were informed, Faridpur Highway Police, Fire Service, and police teams arrived at the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Besides, the police are trying to keep the flow of traffic normal.

Meanwhile, a five-member investigation committee was formed by the district administration regarding this incident.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said the government will give Tk5 lakh to the family of each deceased and Tk3 lakh to each injured person.